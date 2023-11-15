Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Lee C. Wortham Buys 2,966 Shares

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) Director Lee C. Wortham bought 2,966 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,764.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,760.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

