Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,675,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597,720 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,949,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after buying an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $413.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

