F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,652 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.05% of F5 worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.71.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

