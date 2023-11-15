Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY) Director Russell David Ball Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) Director Russell David Ball acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$19,596.50.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Faraday Copper stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.34 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76. Faraday Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.18.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities set a C$1.10 target price on Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.