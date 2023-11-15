FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,641,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.