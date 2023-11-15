FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 13.7% in October

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FedEx Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $256.25 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.53 and its 200 day moving average is $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at FedEx

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

