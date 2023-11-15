Fiera Capital Corp Buys 1,563 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $272.62 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $272.99. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

