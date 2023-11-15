Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.89 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

