Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

