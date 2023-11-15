Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

