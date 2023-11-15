Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.