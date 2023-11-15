Financial Architects Inc Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.55.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

