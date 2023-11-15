Financial Architects Inc Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

