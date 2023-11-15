Financial Architects Inc Has $687,000 Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.21% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 898,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2,097.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Articles

