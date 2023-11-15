Financial Architects Inc Has $723,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

NUSC opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $984.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

