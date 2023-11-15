Financial Architects Inc Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE FDX opened at $254.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.