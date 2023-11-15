Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $397.65 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

