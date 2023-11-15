Financial Architects Inc Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

