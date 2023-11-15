Financial Architects Inc Purchases 1,060 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

