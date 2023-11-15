Financial Architects Inc Purchases 861 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 636.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $954.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $53.30.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

