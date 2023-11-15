Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

