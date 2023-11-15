Financial Architects Inc Sells 213 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

