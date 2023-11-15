Financial Architects Inc Sells 992 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.21% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

BGRN stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

