Financial Architects Inc Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.41 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.07.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

