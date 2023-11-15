Financial Architects Inc Trims Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.