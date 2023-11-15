First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

