First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.
First Hawaiian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
