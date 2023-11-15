First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,677,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 182.0% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 986,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 636,652 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

