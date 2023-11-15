Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.44-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.52 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $123.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $97.25 and a 12-month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Argus raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

