Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 49,392 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL – Free Report) by 170.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 22.40% of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000.

Shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.48.

The KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (KALL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China All Shares index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese stocks. The fund includes A- and B-shares, as well as Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong (H-shares, Red chips, and P-chips).

