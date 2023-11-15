Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 265,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,375. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

