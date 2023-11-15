Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Broadcom stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $974.50. 163,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $862.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $832.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.14 and a 52 week high of $981.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.