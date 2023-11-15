Fortress Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

BA stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.68. 308,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,949. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $168.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

