Fortress Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,027,523. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

