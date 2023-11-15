Fortress Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $22.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,452.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,639. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,466.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,295.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,263.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

