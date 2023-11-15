Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 94.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EFX traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.32. 26,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

