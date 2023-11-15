Fortress Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 8.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

