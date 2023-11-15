Fortress Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.