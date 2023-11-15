Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases 37 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.04. 79,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,377. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $657.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,185. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

