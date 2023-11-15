Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,293,854. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $338.40. The company has a market capitalization of $865.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

