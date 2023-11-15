Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.6 %

TSLA traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.12. 16,253,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,469,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.