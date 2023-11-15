Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,173,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 94,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.59. 178,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,722. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

