Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Purchases 40,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 567,314 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 611,605 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

