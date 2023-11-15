Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen Purchases 40,000 Shares

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
See Also
