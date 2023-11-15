Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,271.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,064,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,417.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,064,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,417.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,823 shares of company stock valued at $197,984. 5.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.