Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.72

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 23282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.