Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,374.0 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of FRLOF stock opened at C$0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.02.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.8 billion, diversified across five major developed markets Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

