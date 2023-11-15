Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, November 16th.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTOO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fusion Fuel Green from $12.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fusion Fuel Green from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on HTOO

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.