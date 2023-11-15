GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 2,303 Shares

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $20,335.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,854 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $16,426.44.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of GENK opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GENK shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

See Also

