General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

GIS opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $43,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.