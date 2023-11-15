Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

