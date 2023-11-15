Gerardus Adrianus Janssen Acquires 300 Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,800.00.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.46. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of C$63.00 and a one year high of C$98.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

